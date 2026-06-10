Tesla wins approval to roll out Full Self-Driving in Belgium

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Tesla has secured a major regulatory victory in Europe, gaining official authorization to roll out its Full Self-Driving (FSD) supervised driver assistance software in Belgium.

Annick De Ridder, the transport minister for Belgium's Flanders region, announced the milestone on Wednesday via a post on X, confirming she had officially signed the approval document. The green light comes after Tesla successfully completed a rigorous series of vehicle and technology tests within the country. While the approval was signed by the Flemish regional government, Belgian regulatory framework dictates that an authorization granted in one region is legally valid across the entire country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

With this decision, Belgium becomes the third European Union member state to officially permit Tesla's FSD technology on its roads, following similar rollouts and approvals in the Netherlands and Lithuania as the automaker continues its push into the European market.

News.Az