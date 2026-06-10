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Macron: Egypt, Saudi, Qatar and UAE invited to G7 summit

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Macron: Egypt, Saudi, Qatar and UAE invited to G7 summit
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that leaders from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates will be invited to a G7 session in France next week to discuss the ongoing war with Iran.

Next Tuesday’s summit session will focus on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, which has “a real impact on our economies” due in particular to soaring fuel prices, and on “negotiations on Iran,” Macron says, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

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By Ulviyya Salmanli

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