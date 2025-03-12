Armenia and Netherlands sign strategic partnership declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday in Yerevan, Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and the Netherlands' Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp signed a Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Speaking at a press conference after his meeting with the Dutch FM, the Armenian FM said that the signing of the agreement elevates the bilateral relations to a new level that will promote cooperation in various areas, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

“This isn’t simply yet another visit on the path of developing our relations,” Mirzoyan said, referring to Veldkamp’s Yerevan visit. “Today, we begin a new phase of partnership, which we just recorded with the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Armenia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This is a new milestone, both meaningful and obligating, thus I congratulate us all for reaching this point,” Mirzoyan said.

News.Az