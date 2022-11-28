Armenia has not yet abandoned territorial claims to Azerbaijan: AIR Center adviser

+ ↺ − 16 px

Even though the Karabakh conflict is over, Armenia has not yet abandoned its territorial claims to Azerbaijan, Matin Mammadli, a leading adviser at the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), told News.Az.

Touching upon Armenia-India military cooperation, Mammadli noted that such an approach by India to the ongoing developments in the region does not serve peace.

“Military relations between Armenia and India have recently developed. Recently, Armenia’s defense minister paid a visit to India. Certain agreements have been reached with India regarding the purchase of new missile complexes and other military equipment. The India-Armenia conference held in Yerevan serves to develop military and political relations. In fact, I’d like to take a broad approach to this issue. Of course, each country determines its defense capability and policy. This is its internal affair. But when it comes to Armenia, it is somewhat different. Even though the Karabakh conflict is over, Armenia has not yet abandoned its territorial claims to Azerbaijan,” he said.

The think tank adviser stressed that Armenia still ignores its obligations, and this fact undermines the peace process.

“In such a situation, Armenia's desire to increase its defense capability indicates its aggressive intent,” Mammadli added.

News.Az