Turkey has the right to shut down Incirlik Air Base

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Jan. 5 that Turkey has the right to shut down the Incirlik Air Base, Daily Sabah reported.

"Turkey has the right to shut down Incirlik Air Base. We always have this right. But as I said, first the conditions should be evaluated. We have the right of disposition as part of Turkey's sovereign right," he said.

Kalin added that Turkey would never allow the formation of a terrorist corridor in the region, and urged Turkey's allies for support in the fight against IS.

