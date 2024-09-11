Armenia launched signature-collecting campaign for EU membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has authorized a request from 51 individuals to establish a steering committee, News.Az reports citing Armenpress .

This committee will propose, through a civic initiative, a bill to begin the process of Armenia's accession to the European Union.The Central Electoral Commission President Vahagn Hovakimyan said that the initiative group, represented by Artak Zeynalyan, has submitted all necessary documents required by the Law on Referendum.The petition, collection of signatures for submitting the bill for a referendum, will be implemented within 60 days of registration of the initiative group. The timeframe for the signature collection has been set from September 16 to November 14.Three political parties have endorsed the proposal calling for a referendum on starting the process of Armenia’s membership to the EU: the European Party of Armenia, the Republic Party, and the For the Republic Party.

News.Az