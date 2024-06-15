Armenia launches wave of mass arrests

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Yerevan, 11 people suspected of organizing rallies of the Tavush for the Motherland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, have been arrested on charges related to inciting mass gatherings for financial gain, Investigative Committee of Armenia released information, News.az reports citing Sputnik-Armenia.

It is reported that discussions have taken place on social network accounts created for this purpose, aiming to incite individuals to participate in mass protest actions and provide them with various amounts of money in return.The information also states that these posts were continuously made from May 25 to June 6, and the matter was discussed both in phone conversations and during meetings at the office of the Dashnaktsutyun party.At the same time, it was determined during the investigation that certain discussions took place among the local leaders of the mentioned party's organizations regarding the organization of people's participation in rallies on those dates.

News.Az