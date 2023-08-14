Armenia subjected Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar, to fire-MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 14, from 09:20 to 12:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar district, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

News.Az