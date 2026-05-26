Millions face flood threat as heavy rains batter US South

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Around 15 million people across the southern United States were under flood alerts on Tuesday, stretching from Louisiana to Georgia, as the region prepared for another round of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that could dump up to 2 inches of rain in certain areas, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

Forecasters also warned that excessive rainfall could impact a broad zone extending from the Carolinas to western Texas.

In addition to flooding concerns, parts of southwest Texas, including Midland and Fort Stockton, could experience severe weather such as large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

Photos and videos shared over the Memorial Day weekend showed flooding in several locations, including a submerged driveway in Mississippi and vehicles stranded in deep water across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex after intense downpours.

In New Orleans, a flood watch remained in effect on Tuesday until 7 p.m. local time. Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the evening, with forecasts calling for up to 1 inch of rainfall in most areas, while isolated locations could receive as much as 2 inches.

Atlanta is also under a flood watch until 11 p.m. local time Tuesday, with up to 0.75 inches to 1.25 inches likely, and up to 2 inches possible in isolated areas.

Both New Orleans and Atlanta could get hit with hourly rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches, so even areas not under a flood watch could face flash flooding Tuesday.

There’s more precipitation expected in the region throughout the week, with rainfall amounts to be determined.

News.Az