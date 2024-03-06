Armenia urges withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has sent an official letter to Russia regarding the presence of Russian border guards at the capital's Zvartnots airport, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told reporters, News.az reports.

"The position of the authorities is that the service at the airport should be carried out by Armenian border guards. Armenia has all possibilities for this," he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said earlier that Moscow considers the statements regarding the withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots airport as another example of Armenia's unfriendly behavior.

"We consider it as another example of the unfriendly behavior of Yerevan. We have not received any appeals from the Armenian authorities in this regard. We understand the Zvartnots story stems from earlier insinuations around Russian Dmitry Setrakov. I can assure you that no illegal actions were committed by Russian representatives: we always respect the national legislation of sovereign states," she said.

