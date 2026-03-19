Iran strikes Haifa’s oil refineries - VIDEO

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After the missile strike, thick smoke was seen rising above the Bazan Group oil refinery complex in Haifa Bay.

An Iranian missile has scored a direct hit on Israel’s biggest oil refineries in Haifa Bay, according to reports in Israel and Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following the missile strike, smoke was seen billowing above the Bazan Group Oil Refineries (TASE: ORL) installation.

In addition, shrapnel from the missile hit a high tension electricity line causing power outages in the area. Electrical supply was quickly restored to the affected neighborhoods by the Israel Electric Corp. (IEC) but has not yet been fully restored to the industrial zone.

Bazan also experienced significant damage during the previous campaign against Iran last June, which killed three of the refinery's employees and caused concerns about disruptions in fuel supplies, which ultimately did not materialize. -

An Israel Fire and Rescue spokesperson said of the current attack that "no casualties are known so far," but the Bazan structure itself was damaged by the missile. At this stage, the extent of the damage to the facility and the possible impact on the supply of fuel to the Israeli economy are still unclear.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen said, "Damage to the electricity network in the north is localized and not significant. IEC teams are already working in the field and have restored electricity to most of the disconnected areas. Electricity will be restored to the remaining disconnected areas within a short period of time. In addition, the barrage to the north did not cause any significant damage to infrastructure sites in the State of Israel."

News.Az