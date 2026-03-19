Xiaomi's Book Pro 14 unveiled: Ultra-thin and driven by Intel Core Ultra

+ ↺ − 16 px

The engineering behind the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 is a massive leap forward. Xiaomi has managed to pack a 50W performance release into a chassis that is only 14.95mm thick and weighs a mere 1.08kg.

Design & Display:

Chassis: Built using an integrated die-cast magnesium alloy (reducing weight by 30%), reinforced with a high-strength carbon fiber bottom cover and a titanium keyboard support plate.

Finish: A premium velvet texture provides a warm, fingerprint-resistant feel. It is available in four colors: Soft Mist Blue, Elegant Gray, Cream White, and the newly added Soft Pink.

Screen: A stunning 14.6-inch OLED professional primary color touchscreen. It boasts a 3.1K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a blinding 1600 nits peak HDR brightness.

Input: Features a massive 129cm² pressure-sensitive trackpad for precision navigation.

Under the Hood:

Processor: Powered by up to the cutting-edge 3rd Generation Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor (utilizing the Panther Lake architecture and Intel’s advanced 18A process).

Cooling: To sustain its 50W TDP, the laptop is equipped with a massive 10,000mm² VC cooling module, utilizing dual fans and three distinct air ducts.

Battery: A high-density (800Wh/L) 72Wh battery offers up to 19.8 hours of battery life. It supports rapid charging via the included 100W GaN power adapter.

Expandability: Includes reserved M.2 2280 hard drive bays supporting up to 4TB, alongside an impressive array of ports: 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4, 10Gbps full-featured USB-C, 5Gbps USB-A, and HDMI 2.1 TMDS.

Ecosystem Integration: Powered by Xiaomi HyperConnect

Xiaomi is blurring the lines between its mobile and PC ecosystems. The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 features deeply integrated Xiaomi HyperConnect capabilities.

Users can take advantage of ultra-low power remote wake-up features. Furthermore, the built-in Xiaomi network module allows your Xiaomi Pad to remotely control the notebook, seamlessly supporting cross-end document editing and instant file transfers across your HyperOS devices.

Available Configurations and Market Pricing

Pre-orders are live now in China, with official open sales beginning on March 21. Below are the official configurations (USD conversions are approximate):

Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (24GB + 1TB): ~$1,180 USD (8,499 CNY)

Intel Core Ultra 5 338H (32GB + 1TB): ~$1,347 USD (9,699 CNY)

Intel Core Ultra X7 358H (32GB + 1TB): ~$1,458 USD (10,499 CNY)

Xiaomi’s Strategy & Market Impact

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 is a clear statement that Xiaomi is ready to dominate the premium ultrabook market, directly competing with heavyweights by offering superior materials (carbon fiber and titanium) at a fraction of the traditional cost. By deeply integrating these laptops with the broader ecosystem, Xiaomi ensures that your smartphone, Xiaomi Pad, and PC work as one cohesive unit.

News.Az