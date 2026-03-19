US F-35 makes emergency landing after suspected Iranian fire strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a US air base in the Middle East after being hit by what is believed to be Iranian fire, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for US Central Command, said the fifth-generation stealth jet was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when it was forced to make an emergency landing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hawkins said the aircraft landed safely, and the incident is under investigation.

“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” Hawkins added. “This incident is under investigation.”

The incident would be the first time Iran has hit a US aircraft in the war started in late February. Both the US and Israel are flying F-35s in the conflict; the aircraft costs upwards of $100 million.

The emergency landing comes as senior US officials continue to claim widespread success in its campaign against Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday morning that the US is “winning decisively” and that Iran’s air defenses have been “flattened.”

News.Az