Blue Economy Summit in Trabzon: A deep dive into maritime investment potential

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Trabzon will host the Blue Economy Summit from March 26 to 29, 2026, spotlighting the maritime economy of the Black Sea on an international stage.

The event will cover key topics, including marina and port investments in the Black Sea, marina management, cruise tourism, and the protection of marine ecosystems, News.Az reports.

Participants will also receive insights into the use of drone technologies in port maintenance and Türkiye's role in global maritime competition.

A gala dinner, sponsored by Trabzon Shipyard, will be held at the Karadeniz Technical University (KTU) Coastal Facilities.

The summit aims to enhance investment, cooperation, and networking opportunities while showcasing the Black Sea’s maritime potential to international attendees.

As part of the summit, Trabzon Shipyard Chairman Salih Zeki Çakır will speak at a panel titled “The Place of Shipbuilding, Shipyard and Defense Industry in the Blue Economy and Türkiye's Position in the World: Global Competition and Sustainability.” The session will take place at the Osman Turan Congress Center of Karadeniz Technical University.

Çakır is expected to discuss how Türkiye's shipyard and defense industry capacity contributes to both Black Sea security and the development of the blue economy.

News.Az