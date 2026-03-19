Pashinyan and Marta Kos review agenda for Armenia-EU cooperation

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with a delegation headed by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, according to a statement from the PM's Office.

Pashinyan expressed his appreciation for Kos's visit, highlighting it as an excellent opportunity to discuss the extensive agenda of Armenia-EU cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing democratic reforms, strengthening the rule of law, and developing institutional capacity.

Kos thanked Pashinyan for the reception and said the EU highly appreciates Armenia's reform efforts and political will. She added that the EU will continue to support Armenia, particularly in advancing reforms, as well as supporting civil society and the media.

The sides discussed progress in Armenia-EU cooperation, opportunities to expand economic and investment programmes, and issues related to visa liberalisation.

They also touched upon regional developments and steps towards establishing peace.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued high-level dialogue and sustained joint efforts to deepen cooperation.

News.Az