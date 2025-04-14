Armenian and Georgian Parliament Speakers have phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 14, Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan held a telephone conversation with Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament.

According to the Parliament of the Republic of Armenia, the interlocutors debated issues on the development of opportunities of regional cooperation, News.Az reports citng Armenpress.

Besides, the issue of a meeting between the heads of the parliaments of Armenia and Georgia in the near future was also agreed upon.

News.Az