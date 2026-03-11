OpenAI plans to add Sora video tool to ChatGPT

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI is preparing to integrate its Sora AI video generator directly into ChatGPT, according to a report by The Information citing people familiar with the matter.

Sora, which allows users to generate realistic videos from text prompts, represents OpenAI’s push deeper into multimodal artificial intelligence. The technology competes with similar text-to-video tools developed by Meta and Google, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The report said the integration could launch soon, making it possible for ChatGPT users to create AI-generated videos within the platform rather than relying only on text responses.

OpenAI first introduced Sora as a standalone app in September 2025, allowing users to generate and share short AI videos through social-media-style feeds. The company plans to keep the standalone Sora application running even after the tool is integrated into ChatGPT.

Video-generation tools are increasingly viewed as the next frontier in AI development, as companies expand beyond text-based models into systems capable of producing images, audio and video.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report, and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours.

News.Az