Armenian armed forces open fire at excavator in Azerbaijan’s Lachin (PHOTO)

On May 8, at 09:15, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Digh settlement of the Gorus region subjected to fire an excavator belonging to the Azerbaijani side in the territory of the Lachin region on the conditional border, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az