Armenian Charge d'Affaires in Russia summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry

Armenia's Charge d'Affaires in Russia has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, News.az reports.

"The Charge d'affaires of the Armenian Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on October 25. His attention was drawn to the most odious publications addressed to the Russian leadership, Russian diplomats and peacemakers. They pointed out the unacceptability of the ongoing anti-Russian campaign in the information space of the republic, including public television, government-controlled media, and telegram channels. I am sure that the Armenian side understands what we are talking about," Zakharova said.

Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin was earlier handed a note of protest at the Armenian Foreign Ministry due to "unacceptable statements" against the leadership of the republic on Russian television.

