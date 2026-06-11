Rematch of 2010 as Mexico hosts South Africa in opener

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially gets underway on Thursday, featuring a historic opening-match rematch between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The high-stakes fixture marks exactly 16 years since the two nations opened the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg. That memorable curtain-raiser ended in a 1-1 draw, highlighted by a legendary goal from South African winger Siphiwe Tshabalala and a late equalizer by Rafael Márquez. In a twist of fate, Márquez returns to the touchline for this edition, serving as the assistant coach to Mexico manager Javier Aguirre, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

By hosting the opening match of the tournament, the Estadio Azteca makes football history as the first venue to host a World Cup curtain-raiser three distinct times, following its starring roles in the 1970 and 1986 tournaments.

“In my 50 years in soccer, I’ve never experienced a greater thrill than a World Cup at home. This is an unforgettable moment,” head coach Javier Aguirre remarked during a pre-match press conference. Aguirre emphasized that his squad is fully prepared to handle the immense pressure of playing in front of an expected crowd of over 80,000 passionate home fans.

“This isn’t just about soccer; it’s also about maintaining your emotional balance," Aguirre added. "The home-field advantage only works if the players can manage the pressure well." Key tactical responsibilities for El Tri will fall on team captain Edson Álvarez, seasoned striker Raúl Jiménez, and rising star Armando González.

South Africa, affectionately nicknamed “Bafana Bafana,” returns to the global stage for the first time since their automatic qualification as hosts 16 years ago. Under the guidance of veteran manager Hugo Broos, the team has undergone a dramatic resurgence over the last four years, transitioning from regional qualifiers to securing a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and making a deep run into the quarterfinals last year.

While South Africa may lack the star-studded roster of other footballing giants, Broos has molded a highly disciplined squad anchored by a robust defensive spine. Goalkeeping captain Ronwen Williams, right-back Khuliso Mudau, and midfield engine Teboho Mokoena will be instrumental if Bafana Bafana hopes to spoil the party for the host nation.

Having shared the points during their home tournament in 2010, South Africa aims to pull off a historic upset in the "away leg" of this recurring World Cup rivalry, while Mexico looks to extend their seven-match unbeaten streak in tournament openers.

News.Az