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In a direct diplomatic showdown, the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have officially delivered a coordinated Ukraine peace proposal straight to the Kremlin.

The Western envoys bypassed standard channels to hand the high-stakes terms to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. Along with the proposal, the diplomats delivered a sharp rebuke regarding Russia's recent military escalation and its ongoing disinformation campaigns, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The surprise move brings the "E3" nations' June 7 joint statement directly to Moscow's doorstep. Central to the proposal is strong Western backing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for direct, face-to-face negotiations with Russia. However, the Western allies made it clear that any ceasefire talks must include the active, direct participation of both the United States and European nations.

This diplomatic push follows a major summit in London, where the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine aligned on five strict conditions for peace. That summit also saw heavy condemnation of Russia's intensifying missile and drone strikes—specifically the repeated deployment of Oreshnik systems and recent airspace violations over NATO territory.

The delivery of these peace terms caps off weeks of back-and-room diplomacy. In late May, President Zelenskyy used billionaire Roman Abramovich as a backchannel to send a message to Vladimir Putin, signaling a readiness for their first bilateral summit in over four years.

While Putin used a June 5 speech at the St. Petersburg Forum to launch personal insults at Zelenskyy rather than engage with the letter, Europe's major powers have now forced the issue directly into the hands of Russian officials. Moscow has yet to formally respond to the delivered terms.

News.Az