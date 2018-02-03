Yandex metrika counter

Armenian expert considers decision on transition to closed-door government sessions as regress

Ashot Melikyan, chairman of the Armenian Committee for Protection of Freedom of Speech, considers yesterday’s approval of draft law on the structure and activit

According to Haykakan Zhamanak, Melikyan thinks that the authorities, especially under a parliamentary rule, should work more transparently and should be accountable to public, while the draft law proposes to conduct Cabinet meeting behind closed doors.

“None of the governments seeking a close style of work have ever achieved success, and their activities can’t be called successful,” he is quoted by the media resource.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

