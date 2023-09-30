Armenian protestors disrupt conference in US on Türkiye, prompting Los Angeles police to remove group

Police on Saturday intervened after a group of Armenians verbally and physically assaulted participants in a conference on Türkiye and its foreign policy in Los Angeles, the US southern California state capital city, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The event was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Washington Hasan Murat Mercan, Azerbaijan's Los Angeles Consul General Ramil Gurbanov, Turkish Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) President Professor Seref Ates, Wilson Center Middle East Program Director Ambassador James Jeffrey, YEE's US Director Gokhan Coskun, O3 Media Manager Saner Ayar, and several others who spoke at the conference.

Following the event's opening speeches, a group of 11 Armenian students began protesting when Türkiye's ambassador started speaking. Another protester verbally abused Azerbaijan's consul general Gurbanov.

The group's 10-minute protest against Türkiye and Azerbaijan was put to an end by campus security and police, who removed the group from the venue.

Throughout the conference, the protesting group gathered outside and attempted to disrupt the normal flow of the program by making noise.

