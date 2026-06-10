Tanker fire off Oman linked to US blockade operations

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Two crew members remain missing following a suspected U.S. missile strike that sparked a massive engine room fire on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

Maritime security analysts suggest the incident is tied to escalating Western enforcement actions in the region. "This was likely the result of US operations to blockade Iranian ports," stated British maritime security firm Ambrey. The firm noted that the nature of the strike aligned with specific tactical patterns, adding, “In the past, crews have been warned to gather on the bow of a vessel before an attack on the stern.” A second unnamed security source echoed this assessment, confirming to Reuters that the vessel was likely targeted by a U.S. missile, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Palau-flagged chemical and oil products tanker reported the blaze approximately 37 kilometers (20 nautical miles) northeast of Oman’s port of Sohar, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency.

An Indian government source revealed that 24 of the 28 crew members aboard the vessel are Indian nationals. Indian officials are currently working to determine the identities and nationalities of the two missing seafarers as search and rescue efforts continue.

News.Az