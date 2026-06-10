Netanyahu has lost his standing with Trump, former aide says

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A former top adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that the Israeli Prime Minister’s influence with US President Donald Trump is rapidly eroding, signaling a major shift in one of world politics' most prominent alliances.

Speaking to Israel’s 103 FM radio station, Nir Hefetz stated that Netanyahu has "lost his standing in the eyes of the strong man in Washington." According to Hefetz, the strain is so significant that Trump “will not shed a single tear” if opposition leader and former army chief Gadi Eisenkot replaces Netanyahu as prime minister following the upcoming elections later this year, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The cracks in the relationship first became visible in October 2025 during a Tel Aviv event attended by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Hefetz recalled that when Netanyahu’s name was mentioned, the crowd booed—and the American officials reacted with knowing smiles.

"That was an indication that Trump and those around him had grown tired of the passage of time and Netanyahu’s tricks," Hefetz said, noting that while the decades-long friendship hasn't completely snapped, it is undergoing a "slow process of erosion."

This insider perspective follows explosive reports from Israeli newspaper Maariv claiming Trump recently lashed out at Netanyahu over the phone, allegedly calling him an "ungrateful bastard" for stoking tensions in Lebanon and undermining sensitive negotiations with Iran.

The personal rift comes at a critical geopolitical moment. The Middle East remains highly volatile following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran earlier this year, which triggered a wave of Iranian retaliation. While a temporary ceasefire was brokered in April, talks have since stalled.

With the Knesset’s term ending in October, Netanyahu’s Likud party has confirmed he will run for re-election. However, with Trump publicly questioning Netanyahu's political future and his inner circle reportedly viewing the Israeli premier as a "major problem," Netanyahu may have to fight for his political survival without his most powerful global ally.

News.Az