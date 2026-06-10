Turkish and Greek foreign ministers meet in Sofia for discussions

Turkish and Greek foreign ministers meet in Sofia for discussions

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis in Sofia during the South-East European Cooperation Process summit, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting took place as regional leaders and ministers gathered in the Bulgarian capital for the SEECP Heads of State and Government Summit, News.Az reports, citing Hurriyet Daily News.

No further details were immediately released on the content of the talks.

As part of his contacts in Sofia, Fidan also visited the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute, according to diplomatic sources.

He met with the senior leadership of Bulgaria’s Chief Mufti’s Office and regional muftis.

Fidan also toured the joint building of the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute and Sofia Theology High School.

He later addressed the 2025-2026 academic year graduation ceremony of the Sofia Higher Islamic Institute.

News.Az