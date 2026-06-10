Ford supplier restarts operations after a nine-month break

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The Novelis aluminum rolling plant in Oswego, New York, is scheduled to restart operations on June 10, 2026, after being shut down for nine months following a fire.

This facility is the largest U.S. supplier of aluminum sheets for the automotive sector, catering to several manufacturers, including Ford Motor, General Motors, and Stellantis, which produces Jeep and Ram vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Guru Focus.

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The reopening of this critical plant is expected to support the ongoing demand for aluminum in the automotive industry and streamline production processes for its clients.

The reopening of the Novelis aluminum-rolling facility is a significant development for Ford and the broader automotive industry. Aluminum is a crucial material for modern vehicles, particularly in the production of lightweight components that improve fuel efficiency and performance. The facility's closure had likely disrupted supply chains and production schedules for Ford and its competitors. With the plant back in operation, Ford can expect to enhance its production capabilities, ensuring that it meets the rising demand for vehicles, especially as the automotive sector continues to recover from previous disruptions.

Ford Motor Co, based in Dearborn, Michigan, manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company holds a market share of over 13% in the United States and has approximately 169,000 employees. In 2025, sales in the U.S. accounted for about 65% of total revenue, which was approximately $189.86 billion. The automotive sector is characterized by its cyclical nature, and Ford's operations are heavily influenced by consumer demand and economic conditions.

News.Az