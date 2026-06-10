Embraer rules out fighter jet push, backs Saab partnership

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Brazilian planemaker Embraer has ruled out developing its own fighter jet, opting instead to double down on its strategic defense partnership with Sweden's Saab.

Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto confirmed on Wednesday that the company is fully satisfied with its current military alignment. The announcement follows the recent unveiling of the first Gripen fighter jet assembled at Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto plant in Brazil—a landmark milestone in a technology-transfer agreement between the two nations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

With Sweden indicating that Brazil is interested in purchasing an additional 20 Gripen jets, Gomes Neto noted that the Brazilian assembly line is well-positioned for expansion. The facility could easily support production for future Saab sales across South America, and potentially provide extra manufacturing capacity for global orders.

Instead of entering the highly competitive supersonic fighter market independently, Embraer will keep its defense focus locked on its own successful flagship products, including the C-390 Millennium military cargo jet and the Super Tucano light attack aircraft.

The move comes at a time of shifting dynamics in global defense aviation. Following roadblocks in the flagship Franco-German fighter jet project, industry European giant Airbus is increasingly eyeing Saab as a preferred future partner, further solidifying the Swedish planemaker's central role in the global defense landscape.

News.Az