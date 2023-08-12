Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh continue to freely cross Lachin checkpoint to enter Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

More Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh have freely passed through the Lachin border checkpoint in Azerbaijan in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, News.az reports.

The passage of nine vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was ensured.

A total of 30 people (three ICRC members, nine drivers, 10 patients, seven attendants, and one medical employee) have been transferred through the Lachin border checkpoint.

This once again proves there are no obstacles on Azerbaijan's part at the border checkpoint. Armenia's statements and actions in recent days regarding the border have been purely provocative.

News.Az