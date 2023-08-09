Armenians in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh freely pass via Lachin checkpoint to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has once again provided free passage for Armenian residents living in Karabakh through the Lachin border checkpoint with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) operating on the Hakari River on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, News.az reports.

The process of registration of civilians traveling from Khankendi to Gorus is being carried out at the Lachin border checkpoint.

This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles on the part of Azerbaijan at the border checkpoint across the state border. Armenia's statements and actions in recent days regarding the border are purely provocative.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

News.Az