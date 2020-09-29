Armenia’s S-300 air defense missile systems to be destroyed as soon as they enter occupied lands, Azerbaijan warns

According to the intelligence information obtained, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, defending the airspace of Yerevan, have been removed from combat duty and are moving in the direction of the occupied territories, said Colonel Vagif Dargahli, chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service.

“We declare that they will face the fate of the destroyed military equipment of the Armenian army in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.

The recent battles once again show that the myth of the invincibility of the Armenian army is unfounded, Dargahli stressed.

News.Az