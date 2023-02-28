Around 25 percent of territory of Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district demined: ANAMA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around 25 percent (over 16,000 hectares of territory) of Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district has been cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnance until now, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), told journalists in Aghdam, News.Az reports.

He noted that this year it is planned to demine more than 10,000 hectares of Aghdam’s territory.

Last year, ANAMA has defused 8,780 anti-personnel and 4,133 anti-tank landmines, as well as 14,950 unexploded ordnances in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. About 42,000 hectares of liberated territories were demined.

News.Az