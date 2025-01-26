Around 70 people were killed in an attack on a hospital in Sudan's Darfur region
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital, center, in El Fasher, Sudan, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Approximately 70 people were killed in an attack on the only operational hospital in the besieged city of El Fasher, Sudan, the World Health Organization chief said Sunday, amid escalating violence in the country's ongoing civil war, News.Az citing the AP.
The attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital, which local officials blamed on the rebel Rapid Support Forces, came as the group has seen apparent battlefield losses to the Sudanese military and allied forces under the command of army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan. That includes Burhan appearing near a burning oil refinery north of Khartoum on Saturday that his forces said they seized from the RSF.
International mediation attempts and pressure tactics, including a U.S. assessment that the RSF and its proxies are committing genocide and sanctions targeting Burhan, have not halted the fighting.
