As flight cancellations surge, travelers turn to trains, rentals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Xavier Vega and his partner, Soluna, finally spotted the “Welcome to Connecticut” sign after an unexpected 17-hour journey on the highway—a detour forced by their flight becoming one of over 1,000 cancellations linked to the ongoing government shutdown.

The couple relied on a combination of train, bus, and rental car to cover more than 1,100 miles from Florida, joining thousands of travelers scrambling to reach their destinations amid nationwide air travel chaos, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

There may be a resolution in sight: on Sunday, Senate lawmakers voted in a procedural move to fund the government through January 30, with a vote on the Affordable Care Act scheduled for December. The measure still needs full approval from the Senate and House before reaching the president’s desk.

Air traffic controllers and TSA screeners are working without pay, and increasing call-outs are straining already understaffed agencies, leading to massive flight delays. The Federal Aviation Administration’s recent order to cut flights by 4% only compounded the issue. On Saturday alone, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and over 6,500 delayed.

For many travelers, like the Vegas, the shutdown has meant long drives, expensive rebookings, and days of uncertainty. Rental car companies are seeing unprecedented demand, with Avis, Hertz, and Turo reporting sharp spikes in one-way bookings as passengers seek alternatives to grounded flights.

Exhausted but determined, the Vegas spent $900 on a rental car and set off on a 1,390-mile drive from Daytona Beach, Florida, to Connecticut to make it home for work Monday. Their ordeal began with what they expected to be a four-hour delay, which quickly snowballed into an overnight cancellation.

After disembarking a cruise in Miami, the couple took a train to Orlando, only to face a nearly 10-hour flight delay. When Orlando’s rental cars were all booked due to a local music festival, they scrambled onto a bus to Daytona Beach. A stroke of luck allowed them to pick up a dropped-off rental car—a cramped Kia Soul—but they were finally on their way.

“We got really lucky,” Xavier said, reflecting on their journey. “I wouldn’t have it any other way, I just wanted to get home.”

News.Az