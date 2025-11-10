Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise as shutdown deal inches closer

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.5%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.9%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 0.2%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The market uptick follows weekend negotiations in Washington, where lawmakers worked toward a deal to restore government funding after a 39-day shutdown that disrupted federal services and delayed key economic data releases. Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated that a bipartisan agreement was "coming together," with a proposal to reopen the government through January and reverse some recent federal layoffs. However, uncertainties remain, especially around the extension of healthcare subsidies. The Senate was expected to hold a procedural vote late Sunday, but its passage in the House is still uncertain.

The prolonged shutdown has already impacted consumer confidence, with the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index dropping to its lowest point in over three years. Meanwhile, crucial inflation reports, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), along with the monthly jobs report, have been delayed.

Investors are also eyeing corporate earnings this week, with key tech reports from CoreWeave, Oklo, and Rocket Lab, as well as results from the entertainment sector, including The Walt Disney Company and Paramount Skydance.