Asia stocks slip as looming tariff deadline eclipses trade progress

Most Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, led by declines in Japan and Hong Kong, as investors turned cautious ahead of the approaching U.S. tariff deadline and braced for key central bank decisions from the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve, News.az reports citing Investing.

Investors weighed the recent trade framework between the U.S. and the European Union, but the agreement fell short of sparking the broader optimism that had been building ahead of its announcement.

Wall Street indexes saw muted moves on Monday, but the and Nasdaq still closed at new record highs. U.S. stock index futures were also steady in Asian trading on Tuesday.

Markets focus on tariff deadline; shrug off EU deal optimism

A weekend trade framework between the U.S. and European Union set baseline tariffs on most EU imports at 15%, down from earlier threats of up to 30%or higher.

That deal initially buoyed global risk sentiment, but analysts cautioned that the tariff hike from historically low levels could weigh on global growth and inflation.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese trade officials met in Stockholm on Monday in a third round of negotiations aimed at extending a May‑established 90‑day pause on tariff escalation.

Even with visible trade progress, sentiment remains fragile as firms and investors weigh how higher baseline tariffs and uncertainty around the August 1 U.S. deadline may curb growth and margins.

Hong Kong, Japan stocks lead losses; S.Korea gains

Hong Kong’s index led losses, dropping more than 1% on Tuesday.

China’s and the indexes traded largely unchanged.

Japan’s fell nearly 1% on Tuesday, deepening losses after a sharper drop in the previous session. The broader index dropped 1%.

Bucking the regional trend, South Korea’s rose 0.7% on hopes of a U.S. trade deal before the deadline.

Australia’s inched 0.2% lower, while Singapore’s fell 0.5%.

Futures for India’s were largely unchanged.

Fed, BOJ policy meetings ahead

Markets are also eyeing policy decisions from two major central banks. The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two‑day meeting on Tuesday. Investors expect no change in interest rates this week but look for updated guidance on inflation and whether rate cuts may follow later.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan meets as well, and is expected to hold rates firm.

Markets expect the central bank to offer a less pessimistic economic forecast following last week’s trade agreement with the U.S., indicating rate hikes could resume later this year.

