Russia's St. Petersburg economic forum sees 89.6 bln USD in deals

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The 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum saw the signing of more than 1,080 agreements worth about 6.6 trillion rubles (89.6 billion U.S. dollars), a forum official said Saturday.

Anton Kobyakov, executive secretary of the forum's organizing committee, said 1,084 agreements were reached during the annual forum, held in St. Petersburg from Wednesday to Saturday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The forum attracted representatives from 142 countries, Kobyakov said.

News.Az