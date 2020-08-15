Assistant to President: Azerbaijan doesn't burden itself with debts, it has sufficient resources

Assistant to President: Azerbaijan doesn't burden itself with debts, it has sufficient resources

Speaking about international experience, it should be noted that a number of countries take loans to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Aug. 15, Trend reports.

According to him, future generations will have to repay these debts.

News.Az

