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Trump hails his talks with Xi Jinping as 'great'

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Trump hails his talks with Xi Jinping as 'great'
Source: AFP

US President Donald Trump said that his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping went "great," News.Az reports, citing TASS.

After bilateral talks at the Great Hall of the People, the two leaders arrived at the Temple of Heaven.

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Trump and Xi Jinping briefly stopped near the White House press pool for a photo opportunity. Journalists asked the US leader how the talks had gone. "Great," he replied.

"Great place. Incredible. China is beautiful," Trump added.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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