Burberry reports higher sales as chair announces exit

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Burberry has reported higher fourth-quarter sales, marking its third consecutive quarter of growth as the British luxury brand continues its turnaround strategy focused on heritage positioning and attracting younger affluent shoppers in key global markets.

The company said the improvement reflects stronger demand across its core product lines and renewed interest in its brand identity under its ongoing strategic shift, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Alongside the positive sales update, Burberry also announced a leadership change, confirming that Chair Gerry Murphy will step down in due course.

The announcement comes as the brand works to stabilise performance following a period of weaker demand in the luxury sector, with recent quarters showing early signs of recovery.

Burberry’s latest results suggest that its efforts to reposition itself in the high-end fashion market are beginning to resonate, particularly among younger luxury consumers.

News.Az