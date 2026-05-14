Siemens strengthens rail tech with MERMEC businesses deal
- 1059539
- World
-
- Share https://news.az/news/siemens-strengthens-rail-tech-with-mermec-businesses-deal Copied
Siemens has agreed to acquire several key businesses of Italian rail technology group MERMEC in a move aimed at strengthening its rail portfolio and expanding access to the Italian market.
The deal marks a strategic push by Siemens to deepen its presence in rail infrastructure and technology, a core growth area for the company as global demand for modernised transport systems continues to rise, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
While financial terms were not officially disclosed, earlier reports estimated the transaction to be worth around €1 billion ($1.17 billion).
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The acquisition will integrate MERMEC’s rail technology capabilities into Siemens’ broader transport solutions division, enhancing its offering in signalling, diagnostics and rail automation.
The agreement reflects ongoing consolidation in the rail technology sector, where major industrial players are investing heavily in digital and infrastructure upgrades across Europe and beyond.
By Aysel Mammadzada