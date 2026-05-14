Siemens strengthens rail tech with MERMEC businesses deal

The deal marks a strategic push by Siemens to deepen its presence in rail infrastructure and technology, a core growth area for the company as global demand for modernised transport systems continues to rise, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While financial terms were not officially disclosed, earlier reports estimated the transaction to be worth around €1 billion ($1.17 billion).

The acquisition will integrate MERMEC’s rail technology capabilities into Siemens’ broader transport solutions division, enhancing its offering in signalling, diagnostics and rail automation.

The agreement reflects ongoing consolidation in the rail technology sector, where major industrial players are investing heavily in digital and infrastructure upgrades across Europe and beyond.