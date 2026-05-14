Watches of Switzerland boosted by solid North America sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

Watches of Switzerland Group has raised its profit outlook for fiscal 2026, saying it expects earnings to come in above market expectations as demand in the US market remains strong.

The luxury watch retailer, which sells brands including Rolex and TAG Heuer, said it now anticipates annual operating profit between £152 million and £155 million ($209.53 million), surpassing analysts’ average estimate of £148.2 million, according to a company-compiled poll, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The update reflects a continued recovery in the North American luxury market, which has become a key growth driver for the group and now accounts for more than half of its total sales.

The company has benefited from resilient spending among high-end consumers in the US after a period of softer demand in previous years, helping offset uneven performance in other regions.

The stronger outlook highlights ongoing momentum in the luxury watch sector, where demand for premium timepieces remains steady despite broader economic uncertainty.

News.Az