Mumbai family death mystery deepens as police find poison link

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Nearly three weeks after a family of four was found dead in their home in Mumbai, police say the investigation is still unresolved, with no clear conclusion on how or why the tragedy occurred.

The Dokadia family — Abdullah, his wife Nasreen, and their daughters Ayesha and Zainab — were discovered dead on 25 April in the Pydhonie area of Mumbai. The case quickly drew intense media attention in India, where it was widely labelled the “watermelon deaths” after reports that the family’s last meal included the fruit, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Early speculation in local media suggested the watermelon may have been adulterated or poisoned, triggering widespread public concern and even a drop in watermelon prices in Mumbai markets. However, investigators have since confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison, in samples taken from the victims.

Forensic findings reported that the substance was detected in internal organs including the liver, kidney, spleen, and stomach contents, as well as in remnants of the watermelon itself. Despite this, officials say key questions remain unanswered, including how the poison entered the food and whether the deaths were accidental, suicidal, or the result of foul play.

Police sources told the BBC that no motive has been established and that all possible scenarios remain under investigation. Officers said they have questioned dozens of relatives, neighbours, and associates while continuing to collect evidence.

According to investigators, the family had hosted relatives for dinner on the night of the incident before eating watermelon several hours later. Shortly after, they developed severe symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, and breathing difficulties, before being taken to hospital where all four died.

Experts have noted that zinc phosphide is extremely toxic and can release phosphine gas when ingested, leading to rapid organ failure and death even in small amounts. Authorities have also pointed to the possibility of accidental contamination linked to widespread use of rodent control substances in residential buildings.

Despite the forensic confirmation of poison, Mumbai police say the origin of the substance and the exact circumstances of ingestion remain unclear. Investigators have stated that the case remains open, with no suspects ruled out and no definitive conclusion reached.

News.Az