Astronomer CEO placed on leave after viral Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ video

Astronomer, a New York-based tech company, has placed CEO Andy Byron on leave after a viral video from a Coldplay concert showed him embracing the company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, on a Jumbotron screen.

The clip, recorded during Coldplay’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday, captured Byron and Cabot cuddling before quickly separating when they realized they were on camera. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jokingly remarked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Astronomer confirmed the leadership change Friday night, announcing that co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy will serve as interim CEO.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company said in a statement, noting that its board has launched a formal investigation into the matter. The statement also addressed misinformation circulating online, including false claims attributed to Byron.

The video’s virality has sparked memes and social media commentary, with the moment quickly becoming a trending topic. CNN has reached out to Coldplay representatives for comment.

