Google sees massive 800% rise in AI agent revenue

+ ↺ − 16 px

After nearly a year of promoting its vision for enterprise AI agent adoption, Google now has the data to support its claims.

Speaking to investors during the company’s Q1 2026 earnings call, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that revenue from products built on Google’s GenAI models grew nearly 800% year-over-year, News.Az reports, citing CX Today.

Gemini Enterprise paid monthly active users also grew 40% quarter-over-quarter in the same period, with Bosch, Merck, and Mars Inc. named among the major global brands now active on the platform.

Speaking to investors during the call, Pichai said:

“We are winning new customers faster with new customer acquisition doubling compared to the same period last year.

Until now, Google’s enterprise AI build-out has largely been tracked through product launches and partnership agreements.

CX Today has followed much of that journey – from the January launch of Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, to the SAP marketing agents integration in April, and the expanding Salesforce partnership.

What the latest earnings call added was something more tangible: evidence that enterprise buyers are committing at scale, and that those commitments are growing in size.

The results arrived alongside a new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, unveiled at Google Cloud Next.

Pichai described it as empowering users to “build, orchestrate, govern, and optimize agents with the controls that enterprise customers need.”

New capabilities added to the Gemini Enterprise app (projects, canvas, long-running agents, and skills) are designed to push agent deployment well beyond specialist IT teams.

“Every employee can build agents,” Pichai said.

Alongside the platform, Google introduced what it is calling an agentic data cloud, with Pichai claiming that it gives “agents business context from enterprise data to help them reason intelligently,” drawing on Google’s Cloud Lake House, knowledge catalog, and deep research agents.

For CX and contact center teams, this is the infrastructure layer that determines how useful an enterprise AI agent can actually be.

An agent working from real-time customer history, product inventory, and transaction data is a very different proposition from one working off a static knowledge base – and Google is increasingly building with that distinction in mind.

A $462 Billion Backlog Tells Its Own Story

The AI agent numbers sit inside a broader Google Cloud performance that is accelerating quickly.

Alphabet CFO Anat Ashkenazi reported cloud revenues of $20 billion in Q1, up 63% year-over-year, with AI solutions named as the “largest contributor to cloud’s growth this quarter, driven by strong demand for industry-leading models, including Gemini 3.”

Cloud backlog nearly doubled sequentially in Q1, reaching $462 billion, driven by what Ashkenazi called “strong demand for enterprise AI offerings.”

The backlog figure is arguably more telling than the revenue line. Revenue reflects what enterprises have spent; backlog reflects what they have committed to spend.

A near-doubling in a single quarter suggests the enterprise AI evaluation phase is giving way to something more durable.

Reading the 800% Carefully

The near-800% growth rate will attract the most attention, but some context is useful.

Google hasn’t disclosed the base from which that figure is calculated, and GenAI solution revenue is still reported within Cloud’s broader numbers rather than broken out separately.

As the base expands – and based on the backlog, it is expanding fast – that growth rate will naturally compress.

What the Q1 results do establish is that Google has shifted its enterprise AI agent story from potential to performance.

The Gemini platform, the SAP and Salesforce integrations, the Customer Engagement Suite; all of it is showing up in contracted revenue, expanding deal sizes, and a roster of paying customers that includes some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

For CX leaders who have been tracking Google’s enterprise AI moves from a distance, the Q1 numbers are a signal that a lot of their peers have already stopped watching and started spending.

News.Az