Tayfun Block‑4 and launcher debut at SAHA 2026 - VIDEO

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Turkish firm Roketsan showcased the Tayfun Block-4 ballistic missile together with its launcher.

The display took place during the SAHA 2026 exhibition in Turkey, according to the analytical platform SavunmaSanayiST on X, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

This is the first public demonstration of the whole system — the missile together with the ground-based launcher.

The Tayfun Block-4 had previously been presented, but without an integrated launcher.

This is now a complete operational-tactical missile system ready for deployment.

According to unofficial information, the firing range is approximately 1,000 km, which significantly expands the capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces.

ROKETSAN is actively developing the TAYFUN family of ballistic missiles. The first tests of the missile took place in October 2022 — the missile hit a target 561 km away after a 458-second flight.

Subsequent tests took place in June 2023 from the Rize-Artvin airfield in the northeast of the country. The tests confirmed the missile’s combat capabilities and marked another step toward the serial production of the new weapon.

News.Az