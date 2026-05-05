Germany urges Russia to agree to Ukraine’s truce proposal

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German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called on Russia to accept Ukraine’s proposed ceasefire, set to begin the night of May 5–6, News.Az reports, citing European Pravda.

On 4 May, Russia's Defence Ministry unilaterally announced a "truce" for 8-9 May, when Russia marks Victory Day, commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by declaring a ceasefire starting on 6 May.

Wadephul noted Ukraine's willingness to agree to an immediate ceasefire and urged Russia to accept the proposal.

"President Zelenskyy has once again proved that Ukraine is willing to have an immediate ceasefire and negotiations. I therefore call on Russia to accept Ukraine's proposal and begin a ceasefire as early as tonight," Wadephul wrote on X.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called on Russia to show that it is serious about the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said he proposed a "little bit of a ceasefire" to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during their phone call on 29 April.

News.Az