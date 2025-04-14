AstroNova reports Q4 earnings, reaffirms fiscal 2026 outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

AstroNova, Inc. reported fourth quarter earnings that met expectations and reaffirmed its outlook for Q4 on Monday, News.Az reports citing Fox News.

The company’s shares were up 1.99% in premarket trading following the release.

The data visualization technology company posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.06 for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2025. Revenue came in at $37.4 million, down 5.6% from $39.6 million in the same quarter last year.

"Fiscal 2025 was a challenging year as we addressed the difficult integration of MTEX, absorbed the impact of the Boeing (NYSE: ) strike and addressed the timing associated with large defense industry orders," said Greg Woods, President and CEO of AstroNova.

For the full fiscal year 2025, AstroNova reported revenue of $151.3 million, up 2.2% from $148.1 million in fiscal 2024. The company said 71% of fiscal 2025 revenue was recurring.

Looking ahead, AstroNova reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting revenue between $160 million to $165 million. At the midpoint, this represents a 7% increase over fiscal 2025. The company expects adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 8.5% to 9.5%, a 60-basis point expansion over the prior year at the midpoint.

"We are focused on innovative solutions to gain market share and expand our market reach," Woods added. "Our strategic priorities in fiscal 2026 are to drive our print engine technology initiatives, capture greater ownership of the supply chain for our consumables, and drive the conversion to our ToughWriter family of printers with our Aerospace customers."

AstroNova said it is implementing a restructuring plan expected to deliver $3 million in annualized savings, with 40% to be realized in fiscal 2026. The company is also simplifying its product portfolio to focus on higher growth, higher margin products.

