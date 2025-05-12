At least 10 hospitalized in US amid listeria outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people have been hospitalized in California and Nevada due to a listeria outbreak currently under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the FDA has announced.

Ready-to-eat foods produced by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC of San Fernando, California, are being voluntarily recalled, according to the company, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

More than 80 products are included in the recall, ranging from snack boxes to sandwiches and pastas. The recalled products have best-by dates between April 22 and May 19 and brand names Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go and Fresh Take Crave Away.

The recalled products were distributed throughout Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington at various locations including hospitals, hotels, corporate offices, convenience stores, airports and airlines.

“FDA and CDC began investigating this cluster in 2024, however, there was not enough evidence in the previous investigation to identify a source for the outbreak,” the FDA said. “The investigation was reopened in April 2025 after FDA investigators found listeria in environmental samples collected from Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC during a routine surveillance inspection.”

The agencies used whole genome sequencing to match the strain of listeria found at Fresh & Ready Foods with the outbreak causing illnesses.

“Fresh & Ready Foods has taken immediate corrective actions including removing equipment to address this issue to ensure ongoing food safety and compliance with FDA guidance,” the company said in a release.

Of the 10 known illnesses, eight of the hospitalizations occurred in California and two in Nevada.

Symptoms of listeriosis, or a listeria infection, typically begin within two weeks of eating contaminated food, but can start anywhere from the day of consumption to 10 weeks later, the FDA said.

Retailers and consumers who purchased or received the recalled products are advised by the FDA to clean and sanitize any areas they may have touched, as listeria can spread easily to other foods and surfaces.

At-risk groups, including pregnant women and newborns, people age 65 or over and those with weakened immune systems, are encouraged by the FDA to contact a health care professional if symptoms begin, such as fever, nausea, muscle aches, vomiting or diarrhea.

