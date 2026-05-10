Israel expels two activists detained after Gaza-Bound flotilla

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Israel has deported two foreign activists who were detained after taking part in a Gaza-bound flotilla that was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.

The activists were part of a maritime mission organized by the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sailed from Spain in April in an attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s naval blockade. The vessel was stopped on April 29, and participants were taken into custody after being brought to Israel, News.Az reports, citing The North West Star.

Israeli authorities accused the activists of illegal activity and claimed that one of them had links to a terrorist organization, allegations that were rejected by the individuals and their supporters, who insist the mission was purely humanitarian.

Following several days in detention, Israeli officials transferred the activists to immigration authorities for deportation. Their legal representatives and human rights groups have argued that the interception and detention were unlawful because it took place in international waters.

The case has drawn international attention amid ongoing tensions over Israel’s blockade of Gaza and the broader humanitarian situation in the territory. The flotilla organizers maintain that their objective was to deliver aid and raise awareness of conditions in Gaza, while Israel has repeatedly stated that such missions are provocative and violate security restrictions.

The remaining legal and diplomatic responses from the activists’ home countries continue to develop as the deportations proceed.

News.Az